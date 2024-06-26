Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.72 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $48.47 or 0.00079161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $405.12 million and approximately $31.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011207 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,715 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,709.9021722 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.60875242 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $30,545,785.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.