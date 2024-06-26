Comparing Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Osisko Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Newmont alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 6 9 1 2.69 Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Newmont presently has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Osisko Mining has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Newmont.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

68.9% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Newmont and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -20.19% 6.88% 3.57% Osisko Mining N/A -1.01% -0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Osisko Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.81 billion 4.03 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -15.46 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 4.85

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Newmont beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.