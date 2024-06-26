Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Comcast Price Performance

NYSE CCZ traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

