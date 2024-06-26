Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

