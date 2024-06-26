Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

