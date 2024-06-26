Columbus Macro LLC Sells 887 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 336,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.