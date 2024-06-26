Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.86. 103,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,713. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

