Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

