Columbus Macro LLC Sells 11,762 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. 811,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,955. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.