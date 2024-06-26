Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $812.90. 120,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.89 and its 200-day moving average is $676.62.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.