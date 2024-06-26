Columbus Macro LLC Invests $1.64 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,219 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 24,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 1,335,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $919.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

