Columbus Macro LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 388.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

