Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Takes $885,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. 2,285,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,845. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.