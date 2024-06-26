Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 770 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 15.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,667 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

