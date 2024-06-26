Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $444,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.68. 1,117,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,348. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.