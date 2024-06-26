Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PTA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 39,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,024. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

