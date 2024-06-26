Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,869. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.