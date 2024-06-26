Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

RQI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 155,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,753. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.