Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 34,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,701. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

