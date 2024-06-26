Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 34,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,701. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.