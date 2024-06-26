Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 8.5%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 1,614,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 686,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

