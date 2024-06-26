Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.5% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,712,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101,064. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

