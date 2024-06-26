Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 721,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 173,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

