CIC Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.87. 488,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average of $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

