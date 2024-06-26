China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Declares $1.05 Dividend

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.0538 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CSUAY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 26,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,644. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.