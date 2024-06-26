Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.31.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Stock Up 11.4 %
CHWY stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 166.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.22.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
