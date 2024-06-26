Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $8.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.46. 1,648,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,098. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

