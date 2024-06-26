Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,094 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.42. 1,129,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,216. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.