CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,139 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. 19,896,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.11 and its 200-day moving average is $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

