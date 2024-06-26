Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $55.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile



Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

