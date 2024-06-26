Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis Stock Up 1.0 %

CLLS stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

