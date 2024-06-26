Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

