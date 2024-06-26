Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $58.80 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $6.46 or 0.00010601 BTC on popular exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $911.85 million and approximately $58.80 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,052,383,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,052,164,383.561458 with 193,207,911.311458 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.6257255 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $57,314,081.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars.

