CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.48

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and approximately $253,944.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,004.15 or 1.00059476 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00080822 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.58338078 USD and is down -9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $277,423.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

