Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Carvana by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
