Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,726,829 shares of company stock worth $184,039,483. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Carvana by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.