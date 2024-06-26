Cartesi Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $163.60 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

