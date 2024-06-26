Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. & updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.9 %

CUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 961,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

