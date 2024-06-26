Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.14

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Carindale Property Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Carindale Property Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Carindale Property Trust
