Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 36,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

