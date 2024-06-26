Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. 28,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,267. The firm has a market cap of $353.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $32.47.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

