Bruno Maruzzo Sells 50,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 50,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$66,250.00.

Bruno Maruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CVE SEI opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$478.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.94. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy ( CVE:SEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.