Brookstone Capital Management Sells 40,139 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,343,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 435,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

