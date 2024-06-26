Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,501. The company has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $804.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

