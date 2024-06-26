Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 133,526 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 347,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,503. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

