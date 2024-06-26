Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,629 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,962. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

