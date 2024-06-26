Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,272 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 60,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $729.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

