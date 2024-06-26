Brookstone Capital Management Has $55.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $55,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.09. 701,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

