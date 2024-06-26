Brookstone Capital Management Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $468.00. 715,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,540. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.