Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 606,444 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,444 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $113,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. 5,701,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,287. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.