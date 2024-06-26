Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

