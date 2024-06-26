Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $15.70

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 1,356,258 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 435,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

